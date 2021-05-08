Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.25 million-$19.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.59 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities cut Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 97,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,972. The stock has a market cap of $215.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. Airgain has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Morad Sbahi acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $63,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

