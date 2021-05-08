Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Digi International’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DGII stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $17.87. 506,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,344. Digi International has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $530.90 million, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGII. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digi International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

