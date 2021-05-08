Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $150,465.00

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for about $259.25 or 0.00438797 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $36.04 million and $150,465.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.67 or 0.00251633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 404.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.42 or 0.01144872 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00031415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00742729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,286.03 or 1.00344349 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 139,025 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

