SingularityNET (AGI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $345.29 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $345.29 million and $3.29 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00081642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00800572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00103790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,663.85 or 0.09592870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00044751 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,679,581 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.