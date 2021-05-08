Warp Finance (WARP) Price Up 45.8% This Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $946.01 or 0.01602252 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $17,367.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 45.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

