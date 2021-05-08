Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$10.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BDT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 119,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,010. The firm has a market capitalization of C$487.43 million and a PE ratio of 11.55. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.07 and a twelve month high of C$9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

