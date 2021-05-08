Stakinglab Market Cap Tops $2,151.67 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $2,151.67 and $32.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029299 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001191 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003258 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

