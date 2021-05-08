Brokerages Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Target Price at C$8.25

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of SCL traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.13. 365,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,367. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$1.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

