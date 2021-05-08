Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,095,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,314. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -842.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

