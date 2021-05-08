Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.110-1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.50 million-$473.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.32 EPS.

NTUS traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 132,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. Natus Medical has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $907.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

