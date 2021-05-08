Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. Hanger updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

HNGR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,257. The company has a market cap of $987.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.52. Hanger has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15.

HNGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

