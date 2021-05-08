Dogeswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,138.00 (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded up 128.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $11,138.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogeswap coin can currently be bought for $245.54 or 0.00417095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded 73.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00252266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 403.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.21 or 0.01141859 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.96 or 0.00737159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,894.79 or 1.00042345 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogeswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

