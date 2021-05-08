$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.70. U.S. Concrete reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after buying an additional 238,145 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USCR stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 696,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,395. U.S. Concrete has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.97 million, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

