AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $115.75 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The company has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

