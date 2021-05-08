Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 505 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $468.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.64 and a 200-day moving average of $476.04. The company has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

