Zacks: Brokerages Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $7.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.64. 847,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,389. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

