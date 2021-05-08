Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $30.42 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $228.79 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35. The firm has a market cap of $158.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

