Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Green Dot updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.060-2.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.06-2.15 EPS.

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $44.79. 846,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,229. Green Dot has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,310 shares of company stock valued at $14,391,298. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

