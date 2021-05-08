Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ AXON traded up $3.88 on Friday, hitting $134.74. 610,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,780. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

A number of research firms have commented on AXON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $161,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,087. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

