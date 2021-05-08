Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share.
Shares of PENN traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.62. 4,741,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average is $93.94. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $142.00.
In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
