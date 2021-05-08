Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share.

Shares of PENN traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.62. 4,741,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average is $93.94. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PENN. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

