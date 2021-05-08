Woodcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $117,101.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $907,467.64 and approximately $117,101.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,923.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.38 or 0.06527749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.05 or 0.02309857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.17 or 0.00584102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00212437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.39 or 0.00784725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.98 or 0.00619408 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.62 or 0.00516979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

