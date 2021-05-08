Block-Logic (BLTG) One Day Volume Hits $3,632.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $720,966.99 and approximately $3,632.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

