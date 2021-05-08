Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.51) and the highest is ($3.06). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($2.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.52) to ($6.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 115,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $372.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $28.82.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

