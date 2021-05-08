NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Shares of NKE opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

