6,925 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

