Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 206,186 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 31,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 160,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,998 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $232.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.71 and a 200-day moving average of $211.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.82 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.