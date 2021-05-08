Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 364.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,464 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,390 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.