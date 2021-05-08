frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. frontdoor updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of FTDR traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,240. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

