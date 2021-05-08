Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.78 million-$60.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.25 million.

Shares of SALM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 175,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $52.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.66. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Salem Media Group news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,101.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $52,573. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

