Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 41,041 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 41,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,000. NIKE accounts for about 2.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of NKE opened at $137.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.