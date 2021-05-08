Square (NYSE:SQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Square (NYSE:SQ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of SQ traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.35. 14,836,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,526,617. Square has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.79.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.02.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

