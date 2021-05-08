Square (NYSE:SQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Square (NYSE:SQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

NYSE SQ traded up $9.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.35. 14,836,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,526,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $283.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.79. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.02.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock valued at $328,210,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

