Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.260-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.110-1.260 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 132,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,915. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $907.61 million, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

