Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Universal Display updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,968. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $137.30 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.68 and a 200 day moving average of $226.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.13.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

