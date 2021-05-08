CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Tops $138.07

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $138.07 or 0.00234385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $12,021.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00066986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00253201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 367.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $679.00 or 0.01152616 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.51 or 0.00739294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,744.16 or 0.99719739 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.