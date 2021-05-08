SYNC Network Market Cap Reaches $9.26 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $9.26 million and $15,536.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0811 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.94 or 0.00682306 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005715 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020086 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,034.69 or 0.01756409 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000752 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000731 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 139,598,694 coins and its circulating supply is 114,196,474 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.