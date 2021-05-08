$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $10.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $10.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

EXPD traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $118.67. 1,105,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,671. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,114,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 501,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

