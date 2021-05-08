Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.92. Ameren posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.98. 1,198,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

