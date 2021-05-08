Nervos Network (CKB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30.08 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $642.04 million and approximately $30.08 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,909.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.98 or 0.06535442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.47 or 0.02324703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.28 or 0.00587812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00215797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.78 or 0.00783876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.48 or 0.00620415 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.68 or 0.00520593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,005,212,859 coins and its circulating supply is 26,235,169,692 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

