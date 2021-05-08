Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 2,632 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atlantic Trust LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 5.2% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $253.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.61 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

