Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 2,033 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Zoetis by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 245,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Zoetis by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 64.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 133,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

NYSE ZTS opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

