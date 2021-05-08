Spinnaker Trust Has $5.82 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PEP stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

