G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GTHX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $866.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

