Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.61 million.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.74. The stock had a trading volume of 610,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,780. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.50.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,474,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock worth $12,859,087. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

