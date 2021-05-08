Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.7% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 57,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,273,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622,534. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

