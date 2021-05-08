Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $140.20 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $394.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

