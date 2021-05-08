Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 199 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 49.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 436,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.54 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.