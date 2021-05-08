BITTUP (BTU) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One BITTUP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITTUP has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. BITTUP has a market capitalization of $587,328.59 and approximately $643.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00080447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00063857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.89 or 0.00790236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00103415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,660.01 or 0.09579834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044556 BTC.

BITTUP Profile

BITTUP is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

