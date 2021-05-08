HedgeTrade Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $534.59 million and $8,332.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00002595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017623 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005317 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00039707 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001182 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001848 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006722 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HEDGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.