$236.00 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce $236.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.00 million and the highest is $243.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $225.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,198. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after purchasing an additional 96,582 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

